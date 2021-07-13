Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the continuing problem with illegal fireworks. It is beyond the pale that the city government does not enforce an existing ban on fireworks that leave the ground. These miscreants from you-know-where, continue to flaunt the law.
Orchids to Terry Gleason. Because of you I’m still walking around and enjoying my life. Allow me to send acres of roses, tulips and daffodils, and all of my admiration to you and your staff.
Onions to the dishonest man backing out of the sale. There’s nothing wrong with that transmission I tell you. All of them slip a bit when it’s this hot outside or they’d explode. I turned away two other interested buyers because you said you’d take it. After the test drive you said no. You are a liar.
Orchids to Roadrunner for putting on an amazing fireworks show. They did a fabulous job and a good time was had by all. Thank you Roadrunner!
From Branson’s Resort.
Onions to greed. Residential rentals are now AirBnB types. We are unable to recruit doctors, firefighters, nurses, and other critical manpower assets because of the lack of affordable rentals. Storage units available for people’s stuff, but people who have been displaced are having to stay on couches in the desert. Very sad state of affairs and the future does not look bright for LHC.
Orchids to Lacey at Anderson Toyota Service from her fellow Clevelanders for going above and beyond to find a tire for our road trip to Ohio. We truly appreciate all the extra effort!
Orchids to my insurance company who understood right away the person was lying about the accident. Thankfully, we have wonderful insurance staff who knew right away we where dealing with a unscrupulous liar. We were not charged and found not at fault. Sadly, it would have been the same for the liar. Now for small claims court. Try honesty.
Orchids to my neighbor who always plays his outdoor music softy. Thanks!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.