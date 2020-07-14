Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the insensitive, judgmental person who made the comment to the man who vented about his wife’s elective surgery. He is upset and needs to vent his feelings. Who are you to make the comments about that? You don’t know the circumstances of what they are going through. It’s none of your business. Plus, the comment about the vaccine. Really? I guess you don’t know there isn’t one.
Orchids to Tracy and Alicia with Joe’s Auto RV and Truck. They’re the best people to work with and have fantastic customer service. They treat me like a person and are very accommodating and helpful. I highly recommend taking your vehicle woes to Joe’s! JZ.
Onions to all the brain dead people who gathered at the channel on the Fourth of July. The true patriots stayed away and chose not to spread the covid-19 virus.
Orchids to thinking that we are going to get through this virus, unemployment etc. Remember we are the U.S.A! We get pushed we push back harder. It’s the American way!
Onions to whoever decided to have a “no mask rally.” How stupid, either wear a mask or stay home, save your life, your parents and other people, even if you don’t care about yourself?
Onions to the Club who has numerous cases of covid-19 and decides to open. Whoever allowed this should get a special tour of the ICU.
Orchids to the driver of the truck driving on McCulloch South that had quick reflexes when I pulled out in front of them. The landscaping and parked trucks blocked my view! So sorry!
Onions to the onion givers about LHC onions to LHC about this. Onions to LHC about that, onions to the leadership. If it’s so bad here pack your stuff, sell your trailer and leave!
Orchids to the random young man (whose name I wish I had) who parked his car with hazards on and the young lady driving the AARO HVAC truck (unknown) who stopped to assist me picking up hundreds of papers strewn across Acoma Blvd. The world is better with people like you in it. Thank you so much.
