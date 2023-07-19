Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to restaurants that charge a service charge for every customer along with the food and drink charges. What the heck is that for? Is that instead of a tip? Are you going to use it for redecorating? I like your place, but I’m done being ripped off.
Orchids to Jeanne Kentch, Mohave County Assessor, for initiating and establishing the AAPP (Assessor Address Protection Program) to assist all property owners in Mohave County to protect their property deeds/titles from theft. The one-time fee is very reasonable considering companies offer a similar service for $20 monthly, forever! Thanks to the proactive nature of our Assessor and the Supervisors for their swift approval of this program.
Orchids to Corina in the Lake Havasu City office of the Mohave County Assessors Office for her expedient registration into the AAPP Program. She was very professional and a pleasure to work with in getting our registration complete for both our properties. We need more people like Corina in our lives!
Orchids to the nice bike path that runs along State Route 95 south to north. It would be awesome if it was finished all the way to the mall so people could walk or ride a bike safely without having to worry about being hit by a car.
Onions to the school district for continuing to enforce the outdated and sexist dress code rule that shorts have to be the length of a student’s arm.
Onions to the club manager who runs around like” a chicken with its head cut off”, interfering with the bartenders services, and the kitchen manager who can’t figure out if he should wear regular clothes or pajamas.
Orchids to storage units. They do not do what most people complain about. They use very little water and they are not vacation rentals by owners. They pay tax and sewer rates.
Orchids to Brett Qualls and the staff of Agave Therapy for a most impressive local therapy resource. Jonathan, Shannon, and Mason have done wonders for my balance issues. Terrific team!
Onions to businesses that don’t provide a place where staff can get out of the 115 degree heat to cool down. This is ridiculous. It’s too hot!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.