Orchids to the beautiful and generous lady at Safeway who paid for my groceries. You left before I realized what you had done. Thank you. I will pay it forward.
Onions to people feeding the birds. They fly off in unison hitting utility lines creating power outages. There is a county ordinance which disallows the feeding of birds. Orchids for trying to be humane, but there’s a time and a place for everything.
Onions to the corporate dental office here in town trying to take advantage of older people on fixed incomes by suggesting more dental work than is actually needed.
Orchids to Ron Gould, the Air Conditioning Guy. When my air conditioning went out on Sunday , he left a family event and came to my home to fix it. He did it for free. Thanks.
Orchids to the young man at Barley Brothers Friday evening who enhanced the dedication to my husband Al and celebration of my birthday. Made my day!
Orchids to Teri at the self-checkout at Walmart. She is so kind, personable, and helpful. We appreciate her so incredibly much! Thank you Teri!
Orchids to Chili’s manager Clarence, originally from Atlanta, Georgia.
Noticing my husband’s shirt from the Olympics in Georgia in 1996, he stopped to talk. We were having dinner, celebrating my 81st birthday. He paid for all three of us! What a wonderful surprise!
Onions to the Lions dog park at London Bridge Beach Park. The walkway is always dirty and muddy. They never seem to clean on Mondays or Thursdays when it is posted on the sign. It has been like this for the last few months. Someone is going to slip and fall.
Onions to the orchid-giver about dogs in stores! Have you ever considered just leaving the dog at home in the cool air? That could avoid fear/allergy symptoms in those of us who don’t fawn over them for a number of reasons! Markets and restaurants are the worst though. Around food, dogs just freak me out!
