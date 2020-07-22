Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Denise Burley for trying to do the right thing. Onions to those who shut her down.
Onions to the hardware store that would not allow me to come in unless I was wearing a mask. I cannot wear a mask due to breathing and oxygen issues. I was in desperate need of hardware. So from now on I will go to another store since they don’t want my business.
Onions to my neighbors. Yesterday I had a 6:30 p.m. visit from the police to inform me that one of my neighbors had lodged a noise complaint on the Fourth of July. I felt bad for the responding officers because they were obviously embarrassed. Thanks to the neighbor for reminding me I despise nut jobs.
Orchids to Zack at Big O Tires. He has 17 years of service in his line of business and is very professional. Good men like him are hard to find these days. He treated me quite well. Thank you, D.S.
Onions to the pizza place and its night employees. Very rude, got order wrong twice while having an attitude the whole time. Pizza very unacceptable. That will be my last time ever there!
Orchids to Susie’s Landscape for great service and quality work.
Onions to the local health care facility who makes testing for covid-19 difficult and costly to employees. We need to work whether we’re sick or not.
Onions to the photographer who started a Go Fund Me for the loss of stolen equipment while on vacation in New Orleans, when he left the car door unlocked. Irresponsibility is not “unavoidable.” It’s not our community’s burden.
Onions to short term rental owners and property managers allowing neighborhoods to have out of control parties with music, trash, fireworks, screaming until sun up for weeks straight. Either fine the landlords or find yourself voted out. Many business owners and working folk
Onions to all the people who apply for jobs who have interviews set up and don’t even show. No call. Nothing!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
