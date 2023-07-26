Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service! You are the only tree trimming and yard service that is dependable. You showed up when you said you would. You are a business man who stands by his word, rare in Lake Havasu City today. Great job.
Orchids to Great Clips in Basha’s plaza. One of the best haircuts I have had in a long time. See you soon.
Orchids to the Havasis Cocktails and Conversation for such a sensational event! Dr. Heiner and Tamara were the most gracious hosts by opening their home. The mission of this group is second to none and Havasis is by far the best women’s group in Lake Havasu City! Keep it up, Havasisters!
Orchids to Autumn at the Lake Havasu City library. She is always so helpful and friendly!
Onions on the trash on State Route 95. This is the route to the dump where the speed limit increases. I’ve witnessed trash blowing out of the trash trucks all the time. Funny, after Chenoweth street there is very little trash all over the road.
Orchids to Mercury Air Conditioning Service. Our unit stopped working so we called Mercury and they had someone over to look and fix the problem. They arrived in less than one hour and had it up and running again. Thank you. Igor and Linda
Orchids to Brenda and Shondra at our local Safeway. They managed to get the Safeway app on my phone. I failed so many times I gave up but they helped me get my discounts! I can now get them regularly! Thank you both again.
Onions to the club and whoever decided to change the time of remembrance of departed members from 11 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A tradition that has been in place forever. What were you thinking? No respect for tradition!
Orchids to James at the R Bar. He makes the most amazing Baja tacos that are so full of flavor and at a very reasonable price. We will be back!
Orchids to the new pharmacist helping out at Food City. So helpful and friendly. Keep that smile!
