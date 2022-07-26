Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Pat at 1st Choice Automotive for correctly diagnosing our 2018 Ford Edge. The other shop just replaced radiator hoses and the thermostat.
Orchds to BlondZee’s for hosting the Hav-A-Sis lunch. Food and service were excellent and the ladies had a great time. Thank you, Melissa, for welcoming us - we will definitely be back!
Orchids to Havasis for creating such a great way to meet other women and have a good time. Can’t wait to see what other fun things are in store with these ladies. Love that we are helping the community at the same time.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping & Maintenance for an excellent job of trimming all our desert plants and trees. They also cleaned up all the trimmings and our yard looks beautiful! I highly recommend this landscaping service.
Onions to the powers that be at the club. For crying out loud quit making excuses and upgrade the old air conditioning units. They don’t last forever and can only be repaired so much. So dang hot in there that it is really hard on the volunteers especially the kitchen crew. Shame on you.
Orchids to The Human Bean on the south side. Those girls are amazing. They always have my drink ready for me at the window. They always greet me by my name and ask me how my day is going. Love starting my mornings there! Brianna, Schyler, Maddie, Somerlyn, you girls rock!
Onions to the local trash pick up. Our pick-up day on is on Tuesday. It is now Saturday and no pick up has been made yet. I filed a complaint over the phone but no one ever responded. All of the neighbor’s trash is still out in front. JG.
Orchids to the volunteer members who made the fantastic prime rib dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Moose Lodge 2269.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
