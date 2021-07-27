Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Californication of Havasu. I see it’s about time to move on. Reading the police reports says it all. Too bad, Havasu has been great. It appears to be slowly sinking.
Onions to the club that voted not to help another club. Remember, people help people. I’m out.
Onions to me for bad mouthing the people on San Juan Drive for the dirt piled up in their front yard. The dirt is for fill for their back yard. Sorry.
Many orchids to Adria for fitting me in for a heart monitor before my insurance expired for the year. Your warmth and expertise showed through while explaining to me how to use the monitor. You are truly an asset to your physician’s office.
Orchids to the wonderful sisters who purchased school supplies for my class on Saturday at Walmart. You both are angels, you have blessed my classroom, my family, and myself more than you know.
Onions to the chronically horrible medical and nursing staff. Robots would give better care!
Orchids to The Spot Pizza with special thanks to April, Jennifer, and Jackie. You have the best service and the best pizza in the galaxy. The Sherwood’s.
Onions to the woman whose grocery cart hit someone’s car yesterday because you were too lazy to return it to the proper place. I know you thought no one was looking, but I caught you fair and square. I’m sure others were seeing what I was seeing as well. Fortunately, not too much damage done, but to no thanks to your laziness and carelessness.
Orchids to Dr. Balderrama and everyone in his office. I tested his skills with a major facial deformity caused by cancer. He came through with a procedure that brought me back to normal. Thanks Dr. Balderrama. C. Davies
Orchids to my neighbor trimming the trees that blocked my lake view. I can build that back deck now!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.