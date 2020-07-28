Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mansell Welding for getting Rusty back on his feet. You guys rock!
Onions to the largest private club spreading the flu with no contact tracing. Not only are you dangerous, it’s careless and reckless while others have had to close you spread disease to our community just like you spread the mob mentality. Shame on you! Time for the national office to replace everyone.
Orchids to Jeanne Kroutil. Hopefully someone will listen and heed your advice.
Onions to the socialist complaining about great American citizens flying flags. We support our president and our capitalist society. If you want to be a socialist move to Calizuela, or better yet Venezuela. Don’t California our Arizona! You’re the moron!
Orchids to Dr. McGuire and his staff of ladies. They took care of our dog’s end of life. Thanks for your compassion and caring. J&M.
Orchids to the MPO and ADOT for considering lowering the speed limit on State Route 95 to 45 mph from Chenowith Road to North Palo Verde Blvd, which includes the only one mile segment of State Route 95 in LHC with two residential streets without stoplights and 11 business driveways.
Orchids to the man and his wife for helping me lift a man’s three wheel electric scooter into my truck after the battery went dead. 112 degrees and no one else stopped to help. I got him home, for that, I can sleep tonight. “Ranger Terry.”
Onions to all the mask protesters about not wearing a mask. You all wear clothes and underwear, why the big deal you have to make about wearing a mask to protect each other. So you don’t care about others only yourselves. Shame on you. Glad you aren’t my family or friends, neighbors, I would be embarrassed.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.