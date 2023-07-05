Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to my neighbors for their new, smelly chicken coop. It is unsightly and smelly and noisy. Does the city even allow chickens to be kept in your back yard? Please reconsider this poor choice. Free eggs can’t be worth the time and expense of these chickens. Not to mention, again, their odor.
Orchids to Greg’s Tree Trimming! As usual, Greg and company outdid themselves trimming our many tall palm trees. He always trims exactly as requested leaving the palms looking like palm trees, not like Q-tips as so many tree trimmers do. Clean-up is always pristine and much appreciated! Year after year! I highly recommend his service.
Orchids to Bradbury Mortuary. They are the best. When my Mom passed they made it so easy. The other mortuary we used for my dad wouldn’t return my calls. Naomi was the most caring and helpful person. I highly recommend Bradbury to everyone.
Orchids to Jesse from Comfort Zone Air Conditioning and Heating! I ot a quote from him on a Monday for a new air conditioning unit and by that Wednesday my new unit was installed with no hassle and they beat the price and time frame of other companies. They are the only company I’ll ever use again!
Orchids once again to Dr. Powar and her surgical team at the Surgery Center. From Dee in her office, to everyone in the Surgery Center, the gal who registered me in, Lisa, Sara, and the rest of the gals (who I’m sorry but I don’ have names for). Dr. Powar has been helping me out with my back pain for about eight years keeping me from getting back surgery. I love this group.
Orchid to Trish Winters at Havasu Regional Medical Center that made my CT Scan experience good with finally a diagnosis to improve my quality of life. Tony
Orchids to the young man at Bashas’ who, I think, his name tag said Brett. He always wears a work visor. He is so kind and courteous. Keep up the good work. Thanks for being extra careful with our eggs.
Onions to customers who can’t tip at least eighteen percent.
Orchids to Allo Communications and fiber optic service. Love it so far. Goodbye to years of poor service and price hikes.
