Orchids to Air Conditioning Guys. Special thanks to my friend at the City, Mike, who coordinated with Ron at Air Conditioning Guys to fix our air conditioner that suddenly failed the night before our vacation. Thanks much professionally and personally! Bunches of Orchids to you!
Orchids to Johnny’s Auctions - You did exactly as you said.
Orchids to Daniel at Domino’s Pizza for taking some extra steps to save me some money and make my grandchildren’s arrival perfect with their favorite food waiting for them.🤗
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing. From pleasantry on the phone to prompt, efficient and professional service. You guys are the best!
Orchids to personal responsibility. Everyone should know hot coffee is hot and Rise Krispie Treats are chewy. It’s up to you to know what you can and can’t eat. If you have dentures or braces and someone offers you something you shouldn’t have, say no thanks. Don’t blame others for your choices.
Orchards to Perfect Nails for always getting my nails just right. I get many compliments when I go to you. Much appreciated, thank you!
Onions to all the stores allowing self-checking! I already have a job, do I need to do yours too? With the amount of money you take in, do you really think people believe you can’t afford more checkers? Not to mention the double whammy of gutting the unions when you do that too. Shame on you!
Orchids to Culligan Water. Always on time with prompt delivery and pick-up. I couldn’t make it through this summer without you. Whew! Good job guys!
Onions to all of the fireworks going off all over the city neighborhoods. Dogs yowling continually. What will it take to ban individual fireworks in this town?
Orchids to Brian for my gorgeous flowers. So thoughtful. Thank you!
