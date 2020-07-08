Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city that allows fireworks to be sold that leave the ground and then post fireworks are illegal in the city limits. Contradiction, no one reads that sign if you sell them they believe they can let them off wherever and whenever they want. Stop selling them here, problem solved.
Orchids to Gov. Ducey for allowing our state to follow comrade Trump’s lead allowing covid-19 to spread uncontrolled. We know that you think this is a hoax. If you get covid-19 it may change your policy.
Onions to the city for having us taxpayers pay for damage to the bridge. The $146,000 to fix it should come from him or his insurance company, not the taxpayers. Just another Californian who doesn’t think laws apply to them here.
Orchids and happy birthday to the U.S. of A.,the greatest nation on earth.
Onions to the 4th of July Trump rally. The “unknown organizer” of this “impromptu” event should be embarrassed. July 4th is a day to honor our country. You are confusing Trumpism for patriotism.
Orchids to the Eagles for shutting it down due to coronavirus concern. We should stay closed until this virus is gone and we should stop smoking inside completely, because when you exhale your smoke you also exhale the virus.
Onions to fireworks. Far be it from me not to be a partier, but could you find another way to celebrate during this virus? Plus, it scares the heck out of all the poor dogs minding their own business. Other cities have shut it down, so should we.
Orchids to Lin’s Little China and all the other restaurants that stopped inside dining on their own, but continued pickup and delivery. It’s good to know we have a City Council member with common sense.
Onions to the mayor, City Council and whomever else is supposed to be running the show! Start thinking about the residents who elected you instead of the dollar. Booming fireworks for three consecutive nights until 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Unacceptable! Start fining these morons. Mandatory masks!
