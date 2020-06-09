Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion about the killing of roadrunners. Wile E. Coyote finally gets the roadrunner, smashing him with a Acme box and someone thinks it’s bad. SMH.
Orchids to Dan the veteran. He had a flat tire and stopped across the street from my house. He appeared to be having difficulty trying to remove his spare tire. My wife alerted me so I walked over to offer assistance. Surprisingly, the gentleman stopped by my house today and thanked me for helping, Dan also gave me a reward, a gift certificate to Scotty’s Chicken. Cheers to Dan! Cobra Bill.
Onions to the ignoramus who is dispatching roadrunners to “save the quail?” Wonder if that’s what happened to those that would come begging at our back door? A couple was busy with nest building in our front yard, until they disappeared after years of being hand-fed. Who was here first; Geococcyx californianus or some very stupid transplanted homo sapiens? Check the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, providing you can read.
Orchids to Dr. Middleman for all his help when I couldn’t make things on my computer. You’re the best. Many thanks. Robbin.
Onions to the onion about boats clogging the streets downtown. In case you haven’t noticed, there is a lake close by! I think it was probably here when you got here. This was, is and will always be a boating community. Deal with it.
Onions to extremely disappointing quality of work on the LHHS tennis courts. Re-opened tennis courts last week and they looked good from 10 feet. First day of play noted old holes and cracks already resurfacing. The “re-surface” is dry, porous, and rough making the courts extremely dangerous and an open invitation to unwarranted falls and broken bones. Please fix it! Tennis Lover!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
