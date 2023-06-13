Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orc Orchids to Barnet Dulaney Perkins for excellent and appreciative eye glasses service. Due to a recent stumble and fall, my glasses frame bent, the lens popped out and the nose pads were bent or missing. I went looking frames the lens would fit into. The young lady looked at the frames, said, “I think I can salvage these frames and get the lens back in place, complete with new nose pads.” Thirty minutes later, she returned with the frames, lens intact. The glasses look like new. Thank you all for your excellent customer service and help. B and J
Onions to the little homes I see popping up everywhere. Some with only a view of a wall of their neighbor’s little home. None with sufficient space for all of the occupants to park, let alone any guests they may have. Are the neighbors just going to have to put up with that much more traffic and parking on their streets?
Onions to all of the illegal storage of RVs, campers and trailers that continue to go on in this city.
Orchids to the woman who bought my coffee in line yesterday. Your kindness was very much appreciated.
Orchids to Sonora Quest Labs. They are fast, convenient and affordable.
Orchids to the new owner of Anytime Fitness. What a great guy. He took his time to meet with us and gave us information that was absolute gold. Love that place! For anyone qualifying for the Silver Sneakers program, that’s the place I would go.
Orchids to Click-IT Computers. What a great bunch of guys. They always come through for me. I just want to say thanks for always being there and listening to my sob stories about my broken computer.
Orchids to Rubba Duck Safari! We had so much fun with Justin on this tour. He is so funny and the owner really has put an emphasis on everyone’s safety as they go through all of the safety rules. It started out slow in the Channel but then really took off once we got out onto the open lake. This trip is an absolute must do if you have family or friends visiting. We’ve already decided to go back for the five hour tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.