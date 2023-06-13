Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orc Orchids to Barnet Dulaney Perkins for excellent and appreciative eye glasses service. Due to a recent stumble and fall, my glasses frame bent, the lens popped out and the nose pads were bent or missing. I went looking frames the lens would fit into. The young lady looked at the frames, said, “I think I can salvage these frames and get the lens back in place, complete with new nose pads.” Thirty minutes later, she returned with the frames, lens intact. The glasses look like new. Thank you all for your excellent customer service and help. B and J

