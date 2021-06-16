Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kathy Wright at the Elk’s Lodge for a wonderful surprise she did for a friend of mine. She went above and beyond! Thank you so, so much!
Orchids to Linda in the liquor department at Albertsons. She’s always very helpful! Thank you.
Orchids to the Wet Clam at The Shops. OMG! Steamed clams and veggies with butter sauce, nude shrimp with steamed veggies, too. No heavy fries, bread and sides with these dishes. Has a variety of pasta, fried, spicy entrees. Great margaritas, great find!
Orchids to all the nurses on the second floor who took good care of my husband. You did a great job especially Val, Sharif, Jacob and Noma . Also, thanks to Dr. Wells in ER for getting the diagnosis
quickly and Dr. Hartley for the great care you gave him. KB
Onions to the neanderthal woman in the diner. My kids first saw it before pointing things out to us. It appeared you’d not shaved your legs for months. If there is such a thing as Big Foot’s sister, you are it. We could not finish our breakfast. For the sake of others, please shave those stumps.
Orchids to Ranger Terry’s good luck. Some aren’t as lucky. Wrong treatment is worse than no treatment.
Onions to the guy driving a jacked-up red Dodge. You evidently have a leak on your boat, because when you took off from the light, water went everywhere. I had just washed my Escalade. Water spots in this sun are hard to remove. You best check the hull of that thing before taking it out again.
Orchids to the desert newcomer who made me smile by thinking we have cold water in the summer and blamed the plumber. Onions to the manager, if he actually called a plumber.
Onions to the obnoxious car club member stating that the GT40 with stripes was the fastest street car in town. Not even close! That thing doesn’t make the top 10. The top two, and it’s a tossup, are the black Subaru STI and gray Hellcat Challenger. There are nine other Hellcats that could stomp the GT40.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
For the "desert newcomer" - if you think the tap water is hot now, wait until August!
