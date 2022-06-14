Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Letters Lines and Designs for the beautiful artwork on our boat! We supplied the name and Scott used his creativity for such a beautiful job! Thank you, Scott! “Hammer” is my husband’s nickname from the fire service. Those who know him, know why.
Orchids to the man who pulled over to help us get my new pillow top mattress out of the middle of the road on Havasupai Drive. You, Sir, are a blessing on this earth. Thank you !
Orchids to Tux and Tulips flowers for this beautiful arrangement they put together for my wife this morning. Thanks guys, you rock!
Orchids to Tavern 95. The hostess is amazing and the server was good. The management was terrific!
Orchids to Rusty’s restaurant. Amazing food, great service. This is our go-to place when we come out here. We love it!
Orchids to M&M Storage. Great follow up and customer service from Suzette. The paperwork for my unit was minimal so the processing went fast. The unit was very clean when I got it and well lit. It met all of my needs. Having to get a storage unit isn’t my favorite thing to do, so it is especially appreciated when getting one goes rapidly and smoothly. I’m very happy with them.
Orchids to Shabby Shack and Book Exchange. I had no idea what to bring as a house warming gift to a friend’s house, but found a great gift idea at Shabby Shack. I bought some Beekman 1802 soap. The soap came in a variety of sizes and smelled wonderful. My soap was well received as a gift. Thank you!
Orchids to Movies Havasu on Swanson Drive. They make going to the movies fun with decent prices, good food and clean theaters. Thank you!
Onions to snooty people at the club. The drinks were great and the service was fine, but some of the people are just too snooty for us to have a good time. We won’t be back.
