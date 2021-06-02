Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the eatery for having a bad misting system. My lily white Jessica Simpson blouse and bra were ruined because of it. After eating, both garments turned dingy brown. Minerals in your misty water soiled the fibers. When I called to complain you brushed me off. You owe me a new blouse and bra.
Onions to the co-worker who was advising me to do a reverse mortgage. I did. Turns out there’s more to it than stop making payments. Six months later I got a notice from the bank; I’m being foreclosed on. Thought I could spend like that actor says. I did. Now I’m $12,000 behind. I’ve got a bone to pick.
Onions to the cheap pool owners in this town. You have been spoiled for years with the lowest service rates on the planet! Pool service rates need to literally double in order to catch up to the national average.
Orchids to PZA. Last time we ordered, an item was not included on the pie; I called to order another pizza and mentioned it. They double dipped that item and gave us a discount on one we ordered today. Anthony and James, you rock. Your crew is awesome. Polite, patient and happy. Best pizza in town.
Onions to the drivers who stop in a traffic lane when they see an emergency vehicle, you proceed with caution. Never close down a lane by stopping.
Orchids to Jeff Cox of Colorado River Communications for such an excellent job he did with our phone and internet system at St. Michael’s United Methodist Church. He was kind, professional and knew his job! Keep up the good work Jeff!
Orchids to the onion concerning a little old lady planting roses by her mailbox. Just when I thought I’d reached the height of pettiness in this column, someone surpasses my expectations. An onion for roses. Dang, son.
Orchids to Jacob S at Safeway always, always very helpful and kind! Safeway, you have a great employee.
Onions to the old man who ran the stop sign of Thunderbolt and Rolling Hills.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
Funny to "the blouse and bra" story. Welcome to Havasu. You are in the desert and yes there is minerals in the water. Go back to California and have a protein shake...it doesn't stain as much, you'll feel better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.