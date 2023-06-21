Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the astronomical rents in our city and the low availability. Building more is not an answer. We have so many buildings in town that could be re-purposed. Why are we not doing that?
Orchids to Mills Brother’s Furniture. I’m very happy with my new bed and mattress set. Delivered right on time, fast and efficiently with very friendly and professional staff.
Orchids to the patriotic gentleman driving a pick-up truck down McCullough Boulevard on Flag Day for stopping to block traffic and pick up an American flag that others were disrespectfully running over; you beat me to it! Carol Totcke
Orchids to all the Orchid-givers of late. It’s nice to see more praise than complaints in this column. It makes one wonder if we full-time citizens aren’t just a tad happier bunch than our welcomed part-timers and visitors.
Onions to low tipping patrons. Stay home and don’t waste a server’s time. We servers never forget you bad tippers. Karma.
Orchids to the” Homes not Hotels” movement. If our elected officials won’t do anything about the party rentals raising our rents and lowering property values, maybe our friends and neighbors can. Suspension of rental licenses is a good first step. We are tired of never-ending frat parties.
Onions to the restaurant. On our last three visits, the beer was warm and service was poor. As a bonus, after that third and last visit, I was getting unauthorized charges on my credit card the next day. Never again.
Orchids to Mills Bros. Furniture and Bedding as well as Candace, Rob and Bruce for all the hard work getting our Murphy bed ordered and installed. It not only looks great but our company slept quite well. Thanks, again.
Orchids to All American Air. I’ve dealt with numerous air conditioning companies here in Lake Havasu City but this company by far is the most professional and conscientious. Special thanks to Sherry, Anthony and Matt for all of their hard work. Job well done. Price was good, too. Thanks, again.
Orchids to Thomas at Albertsons self-check out. He is always very helpful and friendly with us “problem children.”
