Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person who bought my television table and paid in full for it. Would you please come and pick it up? It needs to be gone by Saturday as I am moving. Thank you!
Orchids to me. I was born a Baby Boomer, joined the Pepsi Generation, spawned Generation X, and now I’m generation extra-large.
Onions to you. Almost mid 50s and posting pictures with a bikini top on. Your filters hide the real you which is old and fake. Everyone knows you’re a histrionic drama queen and love attention. How you snag these young guys is bewildering.
Onions to the over serving bartender at the Elks Saturday night. A member was down in the parking lot. Once notified the bartender came out and said “I thought you said I didn’t have to worry about you”: First rule, it’s your job to monitor all patrons you are serving!
Onions to the Onion-giver regarding riding bikes on the sidewalk. The law can be confusing in different cities. Arizona does not have a law prohibiting bikes on sidewalks but cities can make their own laws. The only Lake Havasu City rule I can find is bikes must yield to pedestrians on the sidewalk.
Onions to the people who smoke weed before going into the pharmacy to pick up your prescription. You smell like a skunk! Do us all a favor and just go through the drive through or, better yet, don’t smoke weed on your way to the pharmacy.
Orchids to half-off pizza on Mondays. Onions to the older staff member who is always grouchy and unhappy. She sure puts a thorn in the side of such a great place. Also, they need more staff.
Orchids to Tire Man for getting my tire fixed just a few minutes before closing.
Orchids to Havasu Vegas Express! Professional and courteous, I highly recommend them to anyone traveling to Las Vegas. Drivers are great !
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
