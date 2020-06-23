Onions to the sports world for desecrating our National Anthem and to businesses that don’t require employees and customers to wear face masks. Unbelievable.
Onions to the neighbors who think it is all right for them to dump their trash in someone else’s easement. Why would anyone want to smell some of the stuff that has been dumped illegally? I don’t. I think you should be fined for illegal dumping. Onions to the city for not cleaning the easements.
Orchids to Albertson’s for continuing to urge staff to wear masks even though so few patrons care enough to express the same courtesy in return, even flaunt their egocentric behavior. Tiny onion to management for not asking customers to properly don a mask or shop elsewhere
Orchids to Black Bear Diner for following all CDC guidelines on Fathers Day for breakfast! Onions to other restaurants for not following guidelines. Great food at Black Bear and I’ll return soon!
Onions to the mobs. They come in many forms, some with masks dressed in black, some gather together in a building.
Orchids to Chef Roy at The Office Lounge. If you’re looking for a great burger or killer reuben sandwich, he’s your man.
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing. Brian and crew have went well beyond over the last year taking care of our plumbing needs. Also, Lauren is efficient and the nicest receptionist you could ask for. Sunny Ridge Dr.
Orchids to Chuck and crew at Accurate Auto Care. We had car trouble during the covid lockdown and due to health issues I was concerned about going out. Chuck came to our house, picked up our car, remedied the problem and returned it absolutely spotless inside and out. Tom & Carmen
Orchids to Richard and crew from Frontier Concrete. We called on Monday, he came on Tuesday to bid, completely respecting social distancing. Had a great price for us on Wednesday, all as promised. Accepted the bid and we were poured and finished on Tuesday of the next week. Oro Grande.
