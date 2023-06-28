Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the tow truck driver who picked me up in a most timely manner after I broke down in a very conspicuous place that I really didn’t want to be. Thanks for your service and discretion.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the tow truck driver who picked me up in a most timely manner after I broke down in a very conspicuous place that I really didn’t want to be. Thanks for your service and discretion.
Onions to the city for considering roundabouts. Please, just no. That is a hard pass. I lived in London for three years and they are not the cure for the problem Americans may think they are.
Onions to people who walk their dogs and neglect to pick up after them. Other people use the same side of the street as you and find it so very annoying to have piles of poop to walk around. This isn’t San Francisco man! Clean up the poop!
Orchids regarding the weed advertisement. Thank you for starting my day off with a laugh! You should be in marketing as it sure got my attention.
Onions to the man at the local gym who was rude to my mother when she tried to get enrolled for senior slippers. Why would you tell her how to park when she was perfectly within the lines? She took her business to another gym who called the correct agency and enrolled her in under five minutes. I not only don’t blame her for going to another gym, but I may very well join her.
Orchids to all the climate change folks. At first, I was not convinced you could change the climate. This is the coolest first three weeks in June I can remember in 35 years. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to Todd from “The Cool Dude”. Not only is he a knowledgeable HVAC technician but also a real cool dude. Joe F
Orchids to our besties who put up with slander including constant barking dogs, daily speeding and hatred signs, character bashing tale-telling of false information and mean spirited people. Not sure how you two did it but bless you for being the bigger people, it shows real character. Love you two.
Onions to trucks and boats at Body Beach. This should be for jet skis only. This is where we skiers practice. Why ruin it for us locals.
Orchids to Elaine at Cha Bones for her amazing service and awesome personality! Made our anniversary that much more special. The “sparkling” ice cream was a serious hit. Thanks again!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
This week’s HeatRisk from the National Weather Service is out, and it looks we’ll …
Editor: Three years ago, we were prosperous. No wars, low inflation, we were selli…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.