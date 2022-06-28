Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion regarding the Elks overserving alcohol. There is no record of the incident, and our security cameras show no incident. The business name should have not been mentioned without proof. Must be another business.
Onions to parents who bring small children and infants into restaurants and bars and allow them to scream and carry on. Don’t people have a right to peace and quiet when they eat? At least take screaming little ones out until they settle down.
Orchids and rainbows to my “luv bug”. It’s so nice to have you 365 days a year. While some may say that’s weird, I say it’s commitment.
Orchids to the staff at Dr. Sosey’s Office. In a world of criticism, I need to express how amazed I am with the staff at Dr. Sosey’s. The have run so short staffed for months, keeping their smiles and great attitudes while we know they are overwhelmed. Have patience people, it is hard out there for all business!
Orchids to Tracy at Mesquite Medical for keeping her cool when an unruly patient was yelling at her and staff. Onions to the gentlemen (used sarcastically) who flew off the handle for no reason. You almost had a few of us from the waiting room to deal with.
Onions to the business in town that displays a large Trump banner near their cash register, that hits you in the face when making a purchase. You have the right to display it, but why would you want many of your customers feeling uncomfortable? Next time I’ll order from Amazon.
Onions to the Onion-giver about ‘covering up’ or ‘no thongs’ in the channel. Lighten up! Some of us go to the channel just to enjoy the scenery and thongs are definitely a part of it!
Onions to the guy who acts like the lost ball in tall grass. You got to get with it. Get some good advice.
Orchids to Coast2Coast pool cleaners. These people do the most amazing job you will ever see. Highly recommended!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
