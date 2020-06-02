Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to folks who know the difference between a protester and the low life idiots who take any opportunity to steal and destroy public and private property.
Onions to the onion about the UPS driver leaving packages at the door without ringing or knocking. That’s the policy these days. No ringing, no knocking, and very few signatures. It’s for our safety. You’re lucky we are even out there.
Onions to the onion about businesses selling goods made in China, which most places do. Have you ever looked in Walmart, Home Depot or Lowe’s?
Orchids to Maryann Widman NP at Havasu Regional Urgent Care. Thank you for your kindness and care when my daughter sliced her finger. We could not have asked for better care. Your staff was amazing too. KC.
Onions to the high school teacher who thought it was a good idea to hold up signs with messages from the Tiger King show for the high school grads! What were you thinking? Have you watched the series? Bad example!
Orchids Havasu Golf Club for hosting our son’s graduation party. Everything went perfectly. Staff was awesome and the food was great! A night he will never forget!
Onions to “Mr. you will see who I am.” He shows up at our MVD raging and gets the manager because he owns five businesses and says he pays half of the city’s taxes and does not need an appointment.
Orchids to the end of the Island. The perfect place to think and look back at one’s self. I have lost track as to the times I’ve seen a sunset and thanking all that God has given to me. Try it, you’ll like it. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the customer service lady. She was a bully on the phone when I tried to have a technician come look at my broken air conditioning unit. Very forceful and rude on the phone.
Orchids to the wonderful couple who returned my wallet that I had lost. Thank you Victoria and husband.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.