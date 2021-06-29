Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kyllie at My Website Store for her incredible logo design work. You truly brought my soul to life. Eternally grateful, Havasu Hikes –
Onions to the internet going out several times a day. Some times for 20 to 30 minutes and we pay good money for this service. You’re in the middle of something and have to wait for the internet to reconnect. There has to be a better service than what we now have.
Onion to the Onion about Hellcats. Perhaps you have never been for a ride, but having owned one, I can assure you, they are fast. Sure a Tesla might be faster, but only once. After that it’s all downhill for the battery, and no “built” car will have the built-in safety of the new breed of muscle cars.
Onions to stopping the live streaming due to dispensation ending. Some cannot attend, and you cut them off. The county is under 40 percent vaccinated, you have no social distancing and do not require masks, yet you demand people attend. The tone deaf lack of awareness, and the lack of compassion is stunning.
Onions to the person selling a truck, asking in their ads that dealers please don’t inquire. I’m a dealer, better yet a salesman, and find that statement disturbing. I believe you’re discriminating. I’ve seen similar ads. The DOJ needs to correct this travesty. We have rights like you!
Huge orchids to Jeff in plumbing and lumber at Home Depot. There was no one working in the lumber department, so I found Jeff in the plumbing area and he said he could help- no problem. Jeff got my wood and cut it correctly. Very professional and hard working. Home Depot needs more like Jeff in the store, there is never enough help there. Thanks Jeff!
Orchids to Sarah and Kyle
for the great name of your son “Kapten Jaxx”. Love it! I’m sure he will love it too. All the best forever.
Orchids to the girl who caught my cart at the store when the wind took it. I didn’t get your name.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
