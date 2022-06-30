Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person in the white car at the London Bridge dog park who dumps her coffee before leaving, splashing it on other cars and making a mess in the parking lot. People and dogs have to walk through your mess. Throw it away at your house!
Onions to your beautiful new and remodeled homes where contractors left a pile of construction junk next to the driveway for months and months. Call them and get them to finish the job.
Orchid to Dan, a total stranger, who paid my over-$100 food bill at Safeway. My credit card could not be read for the first time ever (yes, I am 88 years old.) My heart felt thanks to Dan! You are a great example of Havasu kindness. Mary.
Orchids to our waitress Mary at Cho Praya Thai restaurant. She was efficient, friendly, helpful and an asset to her employer. She even bagged up our leftovers. Great gal, great food, be back soon. God Bless.
Orchids to Suddenlink. I just visited the office and experienced no waiting. Mark solved all of my problems, and when I returned home, Alexa stopped saying “I’m having trouble connecting to the internet”. Good work gang.
Onions to flying shredded American flags throughout town. If you cannot afford to replace it, remove it, but don’t disrespect it. It is far worse than taking a knee as it has no message, except disrespect.
Orchids to Havasu Hardware for referring Tim McGuire for sharpening scissors, knives, etc. Great job and happy to find someone after a lot of checking without a long two week wait to get it done.
Orchids to Andrew Bare, personal banker, at Wells Fargo Bank in Bashas’. He is always so willing to help and is a pleasure to deal with.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Animal Control Officer Rodriguez. He stopped when we were walking our dogs, just to pet them, and let us know a few restrictions around the area. It was a very nice surprise and he is definitely an asset to his department.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.