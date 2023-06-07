Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the volunteer lunch ladies who play dice. The noise is irritating, disruptive and your volunteer duties and patrons are ignored. Please find another place and time to play your annoying dice game.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the volunteer lunch ladies who play dice. The noise is irritating, disruptive and your volunteer duties and patrons are ignored. Please find another place and time to play your annoying dice game.
Onions for having such limited hours for lap swimming at a large facility. I purchased a membership and now the hours have been reduced this month which I was not aware would occur. Had I known, I wouldn’t have wasted my money.
Orchids to Scott Crane Roofing for coming out and getting me an estimate to repair my cement tile roof on one day and the repair was done the very next day. Excellent work done and l highly recommend them.
Onions to whomever stole our sweet Herman the hamster. His cage was ripped open and left in an unrepairable condition and Herman was gone. The only thing left, was his little food bowl and water jug. He put up a fight though as some Herman hair was found.
Onions for not hiring a manager who is better suited for the job that will do more than surveys, and is rude to so many of us. Get us someone who cares more about us.
Onions to people who don`t take the time to read the instructions on the lid of the recycling container. The directions say “no Styrofoam”. People, it`s the white stuff that they pack new televisions in. Also, please, no plastic garden hoses.
Onions to not finding the alligator in the channel. It seems more likely that it is a beaver. I’ve seen plenty of them in the channel.
Orchids to the gift shop at Havasu Regional Medical Center. I bought a John Grisham book called “Ford County” there for one dollar and it was in great shape with a dust cover intact. It was a great read to boot! The gift shop also takes donation of used books to resell at a great price.
Orchids to Havasu Auto Care for the service to my RAV4. You got me in right away and the appointment was done quickly and the service was awesome! You even washed my car! Thanks so much. I’ll see you next time.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Context. Perspective. Background. It’s not news to anyone that the major media con…
Editor: This in response to Heather Duncan’s letter on May 16: She wants to stop t…
Editor: So sad that another person died in a car accident Lake Havasu City. I live…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.