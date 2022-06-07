Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids again to my Sonrisa friends and neighbors. Especially, my guardian angels Cheryl, Helen, Nancy, Mary and Mary. Any day around you lifts my spirits. See you in November!
Orchids to Jennifer and the service technicians at Anderson Toyota. My van failed on the way north. Everyone jumped on the problem right away and offered assistance far beyond the norm. You won a lifelong customer. Thank you! Super customer service.
Orchids to our fellowship and a special shout to Man Magee, Shave Less Sanders, Shoeless Joe, No Hair Dingle Berry, Staggering Steamboat Sammy, Pucker Bush Pauly, Two Toes Salley, and of course our leader. Willy. Life just wouldn’t be fun without you and remember, bottoms up.
Orchids to Summer Rae, our new wine bar on McCulloch Boulevard. A fresh, fun concept to enliven Main Street, owned and operated by long-time locals. Good times will be had by all!
Onions to our sidewalks. When riding our bikes
South of Mulberry, on Lake Havasu Avenue via the sidewalk, we noticed that the asphalt was humped up so high that a handicapped person would have a very hard time getting over it. It was a challenge on bicycles. This was the case at every street.
Onions to smelly bathrooms. Really, if you cannot keep fresh fruit and bathrooms clean what else is unsanitary? Come on man, it’s bad enough that we have few choices in this town, it just can not be that tough to be fresh.
Onions to our city for not informing residents of steps we can take when dealing with the enormous amount of disruption to our neighborhoods from short term rentals rented out on weekends.
Thank you to Bashas’, Food City, Smith’s and Walmart for allowing VFW Post 9401 Lake Havasu City to distribute for our Poppies Memorial Weekend. Thank you for supporting our veterans.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
