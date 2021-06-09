Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to me. I’ve learned from my mistakes, so I’m going to make a few more.
Onions to the cop who lied on the paperwork. There was no reasonable cause to pull us over. They even wrote down the wrong vehicle when he was driving a different one.
Orchids to Tyler and staff at Don’s Auto. They did such a fantastic job making my white Ford Focus look and run like new. I highly recommend to all!
Onions to the short white-haired lady in the convenience store parking lot. She appeared nice enough, being new to town, I asked her for directions to the closest dispensary. When I pulled up to the address she gave me, it was the police station. I was having a medical emergency. This was not funny!
Orchids to Michael at Sound Bank for his kind helpfulness in solving our problems.
Onions to the so called contractor we hired. There was not a time where you were on time. We then find out that you do not drive nor own a truck. You also do not have a complete company with licenses or insurance. Plus, you had to be paid in cash because you do not have a bank account. You’re a grifter who uses an alias name to hide.
Orchids to the onion about hot water coming out of cold tap. Great laugh to start the morning! 10 years ago during our first summer here we also wondered. Good friends told us about plumbing in ceilings and hot days and nights! Onions to the manager and plumber for not understanding and not telling new renter the truth!
Onions to getting old. I thought it would take longer.
Onions to those parents whining about my asking for a donation to help cover expenses for my son’s birthday party. I’m a single mom and can barely afford such. Yes, that was me seen the next day getting a pedicure. Rest assured none of the money collected was used for such like some of you claim.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.