Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the accident waiting to happen at Cherry Tree and McCulloch boulevards. With all of the new construction and added traffic, if any area needs a signal it is that intersection.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the accident waiting to happen at Cherry Tree and McCulloch boulevards. With all of the new construction and added traffic, if any area needs a signal it is that intersection.
Orchids to the 500 Club for the very successful bowling tournament. Nice job ladies, and thank you.
Orchids to the young man working at Smith’s who found the lady’s purse that was left sitting in the empty cart in the parking lot. Onions to the lady for only coming up to him and shaking his hand. I definitely would’ve given this young man a very nice tip for being so honest.
Onions from North Palo Verde Boulevard. I agree loud pipes save lives but there is a difference between loud and obnoxious. That goes for foreign junk cars that sound like over-sized chain saws trying be something hot. Please mellow out and quiet down like a adult.
Orchids to Adrian at Dr. Prater’s office who gave me my hearing tests. I appreciated your sweet and professional attitude. Thank you.
Onions and raspberries to the purple diesel truck on Pueblo Drive. You speed everyday and many days it smells like the truck is blowing raw fuel and the driver is somehow entitled to terrorize the street. I have to keep my little girl inside because she thinks it’s a monster.
Onions to the festival on Friday. There were very few cars and vendors were missing. I paid $25 but don’t think I got my money’s worth.
Orchids to the fire department crew that responded to my medical emergency at Gallagher’s pub. They arrived within five minutes and were very kind, courteous, and professional in their handling of my needs. Also, thanks to Steve who looked after me and helped me to calm down before they arrived. Jerry
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
Editor: Well, here’s a fun fact: I paid my water bill today. Water charge was $9.0…
John Fetterman was sworn in as senator from Pennsylvania on Jan. 3. On Feb. 8, aft…
Onions to admonishing of constituents for speaking passionately about the high density housing issue. If you feel the need to admonish constituents for using their constitutional rights, you might re-think your public service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.