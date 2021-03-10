Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dustin and his team of workers at Prolong Roofing. They went above and beyond repairing and coating our roof. Fair price, great work ethic and excellent outcome. We highly recommend their company. Thanks from P, B & J.
Onions to the moron for blaming the “grease monkey” for not telling you your tags were expired. I have had my car inspected many times but never once was there a checkoff for expired tags. I don’t believe one should rely on someone else noticing this. I do know when my tags are due.
Orchids to Olivia. Our dog Schip went missing. Olivia called us and she had found him! Thank you so much!
Onions to beatniks I followed into town. Hopefully they don’t stay long. Had a group of them infiltrate Des Moines back in the ‘60’s. Took forever for them to leave. Welfare mooching, pot smoking, degenerates. Wife saw bongos in the back of their old station wagon so we’re sure they’re beatniks.
Orchids to Embry Health at MCC. We called on Friday afternoon and was offered an appointment in 10 days for the Moderna vaccine or for Johnson & Johnson. Got vaccinated next morning. Very efficient, professional and knowledgeable staff. No problems with the vaccine.
Onions to people in this town, blatantly using used car salesmen as examples of distrust. Perhaps true in the past. No longer! We’re now held to the same level of integrity and trust as attorneys. The majority of us adhere to rules of the “Car Salesman Code of Honor.” No more bashing. Please.
Onions to unfit mother at the beach allowing her children to have candy cigarettes. Her three boys dressed like little hoodlums pretended to smoke while she videoed. Where was social services? Candy cigarettes can lead to the real thing. Ask Jerry Springer! This irresponsible mom should be arrested!
Onions to the internet provider in town. When is your product going to justify the 20 dollar increase I just got on my bill?
