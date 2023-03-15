Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the three day car show. In the early years, participant’s registration included the cruise on the boulevard, dinner, garage tours and the show on Saturday. Now, you need to purchase tickets for everything and fill out a 1099 to become a member!
Orchids to Lisa at That Dane Bar! She is always trying to find new ways to get people and their pets to spend fun times, doing fun things. My dog and I think she may run the best business in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Havasis for a great luncheon at Copper Still Distillery. Carrie and Leslie rock! Excellent food and the women were amazing. What a great welcome to first-timers. Thank you, Jeannie, for making us feel so welcomed. Love the energy of this group. Can’t wait for the next event!
Onions to the Onion-giver for thinking that because someone new moved into your neighborhood you think they are a newbie after three decades here. We have only been in our home for 10 years and we still have more time here than most residents on our street. Plus, most locals rent.
Orchids to my husband who includes me in his life. I find it sad that I mostly see only men out and about, some daily, without their women. Especially, the older ones who say they have a wife yet no one has ever seen them with a lady.
Orchids to the original planners of the Arizona State University campus here in Lake Havasu City; Floyd Hamilton, Bob Ullery, and Connie Blevins and the others who helped bring it to fruition. The college is one of our greatest assets.
