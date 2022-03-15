Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Soroptimists’ Club for a fantastic Chowderfest! It was so much fun. We certainly hope you have it again next year. Thanks for supporting the local charities, too.
Onions to all those macho guys driving their side by sides around who never let the girls drive.
Onions to the concrete coating contractor for taking advantage of an ill senior with crappy workmanship. He may be old but not blind. There’s no limit to what terrible work some guys do.
Onions to all who think their opinions matter above everyone else’s. Try having some patience and kindness. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you! People are allowed to have a bad day and make mistakes. Try giving people a second try with a good attitude!
Orchids to all who will boycott the greedy US companies who continue to operate in Russia. Shame on them and the rest for having to be shamed into closing shop. It is little enough for us to do this much to support the heroic Ukrainian people.
Onions to the old, loud, purple speeder who drives down Pueblo Drive every day wide open, speeding. You wake up my dementia dad and scare him every day. Please stop. Act normal. Speed is 25 mph not full throttle. Please have a heart, their is no reason be a so foolish.
Onions to the city for doubling the backflow service charge. I own the backflow device and have to pay to have it certified yearly. The meter reader basically says “yep, it’s there”. When I complained to the city, they told me to get rid of the irrigation meter. Really? Rip off.
Onions to the twisted laws we have. Child traffickers and child predators get off or aren’t doing jail time yet DUI’s get slapped with every fine and mandatory jail.
