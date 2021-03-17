Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lee with Steve’s AAA service. Very knowledgeable with my Jeep and the proper battery needed for all the extras on it.
Onions to the city for auctioning off parcels of land nestled behind numerous existing homes with the intent of creating more residential development. I fear these open spaces will be crowded with housing right on top of the other homes. The reason many of us moved here was to avoid density!
Onions to the people who are rude to service companies. They are trying to help you. Everyone in town is busy. Screaming at them only shows how low class you are.
Orchids to the good people on McCulloch who helped me after I was bucked out of my wheelchair. Your help and kindness was very much appreciated.
Onions to the restaurant. I expected higher prices, but $30.80 for two bacon and egg breakfasts and two coffees. Breakfasts had two strips of paper thin bacon and hash browns so salty and soggy they were inedible. This meal was no grand slam.
Orchids to the Grace Performing Arts for continuing to provide entertainment. Fun to have been able to take a couple hours to do something normal and fun!
Orchids to the Legend Concerts at the Aquatic Center. What a great deal the tickets were. You are doing an excellent job of making sure they can continue! The shows so far have been very good. Can’t wait for the rest of them.
Onions to the drivers who think the yellow flashing light is a bad thing. Every light with a turn arrow should have that feature. Every street turning onto State Route 95 should have turn arrows as well. Every single one. If you can’t figure it out, quit driving.
Onions to all who wave others through at four-way stop signs. Why? When there are others there, it just makes for more chance of accidents. If we get to the stop at the same time and you are on my right, GO. Do not wave someone else through!
