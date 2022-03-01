Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the medical place on Mesquite Drive that doesn’t have enough parking. They need to build a parking garage on that empty lot next to them for people to park. Trying to come out of the lot is dangerous as it’s hard to see from all the people parking alongside the road. Plus, have more handicap parking.
Onions to the “muffler optional” law on McCulloch. It is noisy and disruptive for homeowners east of Jamaica, especially with the off-road vehicles and motorcycles accelerating up the hill. The race is on!
Orchids to our mail carrier, Brandon. He is great! Brings a package right to our house and brings the mail at the same time. Please do not paint all mail carriers with the same brush. Some carriers have more difficult routes, you know.
Orchid to Ecr Cleaning for another fabulous job cleaning our carpets. Each year we have Larry clean our 20 year old carpets and he always makes them look like new for a very reasonable price.
Orchids to Lisa at Safeway who manages the self-help checkout lanes. We missed you when you were gone for a little while, and we are so happy to have you back. You are so pleasant and efficient!
Onions to the new vacant office building on Lake Havasu Avenue stealing great views of the lake and mountains. Who cares if your office has great views? If you’re looking out the window you ain’t doing your job!
Onions to the party on Sea Queen who lets the dog out in the morning untethered to do its duty on neighboring lots! Waiting for you to go around and pick up the messes.
Orchids to the women in the grey sedan for buying my coffee at the Human Bean. Thank you!
Orchids to TrueCare Urgent Care for the efficiency of their staff. You always do such a great job.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
4 comments
"Onions to the new vacant office building on Lake Havasu Avenue...". You need to buy up all of the property that might interfere with your view. Problem solved.
Ya buy all the property says little bobby the evicted ex village idiot. Just more rhetoric from the unsuccessful guy that has no control of his own life is going to tell you how to do it. What a goofball...
You really do have a spot in your heart for SedonaBob, don’t you.
He's one of my biggest fans! And I love each and every one of them!
