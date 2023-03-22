Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to inconsiderate and rude neighbors. Go back where you came from.
Onions to inconsiderate and rude neighbors. Go back where you came from.
Onions to the internet. Multiple outages every night. Sure, only about 5 minutes each time, but come on, every night? Usually about 7:30 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. I can almost set my clock to it.
Orchids to Emely at the Verizon store on Kiowa by Food City. She took a lot of time to help me replace my new phone when I found that it would not pair with my hearing aids.
Orchids to “The Producers” performed by GraceArts Live. It was excellent. Onions to all the hypocrites who threw tantrums over a drag performance when this show featured plenty of drag and there were people under 18 in the audience. Drag is art; see “MASH” and “Tootsie” for examples.
Onions to the door to door sales people coming to my house. If I want your product it won’t be from a sales person coming to my door.
Orchids to Lauren at Van Rooy Plumbing for always being so kind, polite, professional and so prompt with getting me on the schedule in such a timely manner. Great job!
Onions to the picture of the same two winners posted weekly. That is because no one else is winning! It is just so sad. I sure do miss the old casino!
Orchids to Josh at the Boat House Grill and the staff for a wonderful breakfast this beautiful Sunday morning. The pancakes were the best in Lake Havasu City and the service was excellent. So nice to have personable people start your day with their positivity! Great job!
Onions to the irresponsible off- roaders who make a mess of the desert. You have now successfully closed access to the Grand Falls aka Chocolate Falls on the Navajo nation. This was one of our favorite stops in the spring. Way to go! No respect!
Wish I had been in Havasu to see The Producers! Right up there with Blazing Saddles as great satire and comedy!
