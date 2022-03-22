Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to forcing people to live in a box because you can’t pass legislation to stop hedge fund companies and greedy homeowners. Karma, or the bubble will burst. We’ll see what comes first. Reap what you sew.
Onions to all the drivers who enter an intersection knowing they can’t continue through before the light changes causing gridlock in all directions. Sometimes it’s just poor timing. This is not the case on Lake Havasu Avenue at the Mesquite and McCulloch intersections. I avoid that area at all costs now!
Onions to the onion giver on the dirty gym. Glad to see you go, you won’t be missed. Good luck to the new gym and you’re still complaining!
Orchids to my three kids for looking after me while in the hospital, plus taking care of their Dad. I’m so proud of you. Love, Mom.
Orchids to Lisa of Shoreline Plumbing for working me into her busy schedule. Orchids to technician Dan for completing a problem job. Onions to me for not planning better.
Orchids to Sal Garcia and Brian Hasler of River Stone Works for the superb installation of our new counter tops and sink. Punctual, courteous, and skilled. Good company, good people!
Onions to the restaurant that served my soup barely warm. I sent it back to be heated up and by the time it was finally returned to me, heated properly, my friends had already finished their meals. Unhappy with service. Serving soup hot should not be that complicated.
Orchids to Caliber Collision and Jay for the fast and courteous service on my Honda. He kept me informed daily to the progress and had it back as promised. Highly recommend.
Onions to the pedestrian crossing signal light at Pima and Acoma. What a total waste of taxpayer money!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
