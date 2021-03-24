Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the ridiculous statement. Please don’t make everything political. Obviously you haven’t lived here very long. Piñatas made that look like donkeys have been used for a long, long time. But you did make me laugh this morning.
Orchids to Calvary Baptist Church for yet another amazing car show. Over 300 cars and hundreds of spectators. Way to go Havasu for coming out and Calvary for another job well done. You guys rock. Can’t wait until next year. The hot dogs were great; thank you Calvary.
Onions to the onions. Since when did a piñata donkey represent a political party? You’re over the top on this birthday party, that’s all it was, a kids birthday party.
Orchids to Natalie for organizing and catering the corn hole tournament. You did an awesome job. Everyone had a great time. What a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. Can’t wait until next time.
Orchids to Mohave County Health, Kayla and Embry for their vaccine event in Kingman.
Orchids to Steve and Derek at Get it Done Clean-up Services. They responded to call for estimate, came on time, and did a good job at tree stump removal and clean up. Many thanks for your hard work! D & M
Orchids to Dr. Van De. Wyngaerde. He explains what is wrong so those of us without a degree can understand. Very patient and after visiting various orthopedic surgeons, the very best I have ever met—especially in this area.
Onions to light. Some days brighter than others. Who’s responsible? At times it feels like my brain is frying. Sunglasses do nothing to help. This must stop. Someone please find the switch before it’s too late. Many like me are suffering.
Onions to the committee. You asked for ideas. Taking mine and using it as a joke at the next meeting was insulting and hurtful. Several members thought a stilt race would be entertaining. Not considering it at all shows the intelligence of you people. You should’ve received my resignation by now.
