Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the cable company. I give them over a dozen onions because that’s how many times I’ve had problems. I pay good money and I expect good service. Your problems become mine. Please fix it.
Orchids to Lakeside Appliances for reliable and excellent service. Special mention to Darren.
Onions to our new internet provider. I was hoping for some changes and I got one but not what I was looking for. My monthly bill just went up $31. What a surprise.
Orchids to Bradbury Memorial Center for their sensitivity and kindness during our time of need. Their professionalism, excellent customer service and special personal touches made the task of saying goodbye to our loved one an easier process than it could have been. Thank you Chuck, Naomi and staff.
Orchids to Tire Man. Nick and Zach are so customer oriented. Anyone walking in their door is helped and taken care of. No one is sent away. It’s was amazing to sit in the office and watch the deck crew in action. Thanks. Tom with the motorhome.
Onions to a rental garage that gabbed with non-paying customers for five minutes before ever acknowledging me when I came to pick up my trailer, which was reserved. Even while processing my order, he continues to chat with that other woman. Plus, the office reeks of cigarette smoke.
Orchids to Damon of Elite Dent Removal! You did an excellent job of removing the dent in my hood. You took less than half an hour and it was gone. Thank you for the great work!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
