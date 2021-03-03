Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to local businesses who train delivery/service people to comply with ADA law. This means not parking in/blocking designated handicapped parking spaces which are only for vehicles with handicapped tags or placards. Shirley Foerster
Orchids to Gina and John for taking Dave to the dentist at 5 a.m., and being such good friends. You rock!
Orchids to the kind person who turned my wallet in. Orchids as well to the staff at Del Taco that contacted me to let me know I had left it. Still good people in this world.
Onions to the specialty store owner and employees who do not wear masks. With that attitude it seems like the products they sell are not worth the bottles they are in.
Orchids to Jake and his crew at Freedom Roofing for a great job on our roof repair at a very reasonable price. Would highly recommend his services to anyone in need of any roofing problems.
Orchids to Dr. Teff for being so kind, speaking to me so that I could understand. I’m sorry you are leaving. God bless on your journey.
Orchids to LHUSD and voters for the simply fabulous new playgrounds at the elementary schools! Finally the safety of our kids at recess is of paramount importance! Shade covers. Soft landing areas... Wow! What a much appreciated and long overdue change has finally come to fruition!
Onions to the whine bag complaining about lack of oyster crackers for their soup. Ever think maybe your beloved New England weather has delayed shipments. Get a life, chowderhead!
Orchids to Albertsons floral department for such beautiful arrangements for our memorial service.
Orchids to A1 Transmission for being so caring and not draining my savings! I bought the car from a local dealer and had trouble with it from day two! As a senior, money is tight. Thousands of dollars later, Chris of A1 to the rescue. This shop is honest! Only other I found to trust is Haralson Tire Co. Thanks guys!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.