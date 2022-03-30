Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Carl and Debbie for taking care of our golf group on Monday and Thursday. We all appreciate the time it takes in scheduling and especially deciding where to have dinner in the evenings. Thank you both!
Thank you to Officer Gonzalez for stopping by and making sure I was OK. Silly me called 911 with my phone in my pocket and didn’t know it. I couldn’t figure out why he knocked on my kitchen window to make sure all was well. Kudos to our caring town.
Onions to storing boats, trailers, trash and its containers plus many small old items in front yards, especially ones that have not moved in years. No matter your age, pride in neighborhoods is important to the majority of Lake Havasu City residents. A home is not a cheap storage facility. Check codes.
Orchids to Rick at Suddenlink.
Onions to those whose backyards are so full of non-running vehicles that it spills into front yards. Your homes are part of the problem in keeping our city beautiful. That is why cities have rules, it keeps our property values up by not allowing your poor managing to affect our home values.
Orchids to Devan at McDonald’s on the north side for getting my app to work on my phone so that I could access some food specials. Your expertise is appreciated.
Orchids to the pharmacy staff at Walmart for always greeting customers with a smile and cheerful attitude. Makes picking up a prescription not so painful. Thanks.
Orchids to the Ninja Turtle audit proving the voter machine count was accurate. Onions to those who think after working a 14 hour day and several more hours counting votes there will be a more accurate vote hand count by poll workers.
