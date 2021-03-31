Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the internet providers. How selfish can you be? Those of us without service are paying full price with no credit and no service. Perhaps if you work from home and your kids need internet to learn you would be sympathetic to our cause...but we just can’t fix stupid.
Orchids to Carley at London Bridge Road Storage. I needed a hard to get RV storage unit quickly due to a family emergency. Within four hours, I had one. Their service was way beyond my expectations. Many thanks from a grateful snowbird.
Onions to all of you who call salons that are professional and have established clients. You demand services that are unable to be received. We are not like salons in other states. Please respect what you are being told and do not be rude as you have been.
Onions to the three Stepford wives seem to not have a clue that there 16 people in line at the phone store. So one went in the back never to be seen again for the hour we were here. Very poor example of knowledge and ability.
Orchids to Banker Insulation! They installed our gas logs two years ago and when our roof leaked in February, I discovered there was blown insulation. I went there to get some fiberglass sheets and they found just what I needed. Told me there was no need to pay them.
Onions to the hot air balloon on flying low. It freaked out all the dogs in neighborhood with gassing up the balloon at 7:40 a.m. Disabled veteran trying to walk dog.
Orchids to all the vehicles pulling to the side, out of the way of emergency vehicles!
Onions to the city for auctioning off city parcels throughout our neighborhoods. These should remain land used for neighborhood parks and walking trails as the founders planned. What about the future? You can never get that land back.
Orchids to some people. Like angels, they leave a hint of heaven wherever they go.
Onions to all of the construction along Acoma. It’s all happening in the morning.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.