Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to everyone who brings a date, girlfriend or wife out with them. I visit restaurants, pubs and dive bars and I see so many lonely old people who spend every day in the same old places, with same old group, wasting away and judging patrons. Sad way to live life.
Orchids to Miguel and Bob’s Cabinets for stepping up to help with a potential problem that would have delayed the installation of our new backsplash. Everything went exactly to plan and exactly on time. Thanks again.
I love the BRB convenience store and gas station. Everyone is so friendly, and considerate. One person, Gail, always goes out of her way to help everyone. Orchids to Gail!
Orchids to the long term owners of Herb’s Herbs. They are the best health food store in Lake Havasu City. They are retiring finally; they deserve it. I will miss you and all of the help that you have given so many people. Good luck and Thank you!
Onions to the condo board with the 75 degree swimming pool that doubled the budget for water/ sewer to $230,000 so they can continue to water the grass.
Orchids to Matt of Juan’s Garage Door Services. I came home late to discover my opener was not working. Saturday morning Matt came out and did a first rate job! Quick, clean, and on time!
Onions to restaurants that refuse to lower their prices. All we hear as patrons are excuses. Pandemic, increase in minimum wage, supply chain, and now inflation. This stuff has happened before without the massive increase in prices. When inflation finally subsides what will be the next excuse? Eat at home.
Orchids to Jason Fallis and the Lake Havasu High School theatre department for their production of ”Trap”.
Excellent performances by all. C.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.