Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jacob at Discount Auto. You did a great job checking my tire pressure and informing me of the correct amount for the tires. Thank you for your professionalism and courtesy. Keep up the great job!
Orchids to Michael Hankins, a weekly Sunday life story teller. I enjoy and look forward to each one and recommend them. I have only been to Alaska one time for Christmas with my son who was in the USAF, so it was dark and cold but I was treated royally. I saw the “monkey bar” and was told about the midnight baseball games in the summer. Thank you so much.
Orchids to HRMC’s second floor surgery people. Everyone I had contact with for my ankle surgery was friendly and professional. Made my stay much more tolerable.
Onions to spending 5 million on a second bridge to the Island. Use that money to pay down our sewer debt. That would benefit all residents not just an elite few.
Onions to the shop owner who wouldn’t give a cancer patient her passport back so she could get to her medical appointment. I will tell everyone not to go to you. Class act! Watching her cry broke my heart. Please pray for her healing.
Orchids to Cherie at Ed’s Deli. I stopped in on a busy Friday lunch hour and she was so pleasant. She made my sandwich like she was painting a masterpiece and never made me feel like she was rushing me through. Great service!
Orchids to K and G for the best SBP ever. You out-did yourself this time with the best buffet ever and the distance game was great! We miss you. Thanks for still inviting us after all that was pulled on you.
Orchids to Penny. You are such a great hair stylist and what a wonderful person you are. Thank you for all you do!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
