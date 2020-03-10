Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to our unpatriotic club members. April and warm weather coming soon. Great.
Onions to those who aren’t helping our homeless veteran families. There are far too many out in the cold.
Orchids to the houses flying their political flags. I’m house hunting and now I don’t have to guess what street I don’t want to live on!
Onions to those who do not know the difference between “rummage” and “rubbish”. Clean, gently used, excess items no longer used, that are found while rummaging through your goods for donations to charities. Please do not donate your dirty, broken, torn, and trash (rubbish) to be sold for charity!
Orchids to the onion person who mentioned about the fireworks in February. You are so right it scares the heck out of my dogs too. They may not care about the animals, how about the humans? While you are scaring the dogs so that they can’t go to the bathroom and they have to get up at three in the morning to go and bother the poor owners who might be sick with cancer and need their sleep.
Onions to the coach/teacher who told my child to dress in uniform for a game and then made them sit out because of to many demerits and was now no longer on the team. Then preceded to make my child take off their uniform in front of the team. Wore the uniform to school and had no other clothes. Why is this acceptable?
Orchids to the person who got the wrong leg in Mexico. I needed a good laugh.
Onions to the city for the brilliant idea on chip sealing the streets! Only in Lake Havasu City could they make streets that already look terrible make them look worse, what a mess and I am amazed no one else has said anything!
Orchids to the onions about not enough handicapped parking! There is an ADA (limited mobility discussion) group at the library the third Wednesday of each month around noon. Come by and tell us about it — we’re listening.
Orchids to the folks that turned in our lost property, as well as Mohave County Sheriff’s and LHCPD. It is nice to know there are good folks out there that do the right thing.
