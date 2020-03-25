Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the manager of Desert Hills Twin Palms Motel who volunteered to give me a ride home after I had a flat tire on my bicycle. It would have been a long six mile push home wearing bicycle shoes. Louie Ordaz
Onions to all the public and social events limited to 10 people? Why are we not taking precautions? Where is our leader?
Orchids to Gold Star Engraving and Awards. Kristin and Dan have done all our projects for our company and family. They have always been state of the art. The plaques and model railroad project came out perfect. Ron and Barb Sherwood
Onions to the people complaining about smoking in the club. The sign on the door clearly states that it is a smoking establishment, duh! Go some where else.
Onions to the drivers who very slowly creep creep creep up to the red light which blocks access to the left turn lane to everyone behind them. It does not make the light turn green any faster.
Orchids to Scott at the Post Office. Cheerful and happy to help. Made my day.
Onions to all you hoarders. Hope you are forced to filter your 200 gallons of vegetable beef soup through your 400 rolls of toilet paper while you use all your hand sanitizer to clean up the goo under your 600 pounds of potatoes! Northside Norm.
Orchids to the people who did not hoard groceries.
Orchids to the ones who donate extra food they purchased that could go to our food bank. They need it more then ever right now.
Onions to the human who can’t seem to pick up your large dog’s poop at Jack Hardie Park! I’m tired of picking it up. Go too another dog park maybe they will catch you! I can imagine what your backyard looks like.
Orchids to Lisa B. at Lake Havasu Family Eyecare for your help and patience with me over multiple visits while I labored to figure out the best financial solution for me. DH
Orchids to me for the years of prepping for a time like this. Nobody is laughing anymore, and, I have all these new friends.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
