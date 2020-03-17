Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Huge orchids to Tina and Scott, owners of Mudshark, for being so generous to our community! We are so lucky they chose Havasu as their home!
Onions to some customers at Walmart. As I walk through Walmart and other grocery stores I wonder if people are unable to read: “Service Dogs only.” I see people with dogs on a leash, sitting in the child seat and being carried. The stores should enforce their policies. Otherwise, we should all bring our pets into the stores.
Orchids to the group who cleaned up the trucker trash at Interstate 40 and State Route 95. Good job, now lets try and keep it that way. Dumpsters or trash bins and fines for those who don’t use them.
Onions to those who choose to take dogs to the car show on Main Street. Better yet, take off your shoes and walk around. You won’t make it five feet. ‘”Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Frank’s Custom and Collision employees, Alex, James, Ramon, Reyes and Tina. They provide excellent customer service, pricing and attention to detail. Huge thank you from two extremely satisfied snowbirds.
Onions to bridge maintenance for the lack of cleaning our cities landmark attraction. Base of flagpoles on the bridge always have an accumulation of dirt and cigarette butts as do the curbs on the edge of the roadway. Another suggestion, trash cans at each end of bridge.
Orchids to the lady at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church who got me a copy of the guest speakers booklet, and even paid the one dollar I was short. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. May God bless you.
Onions to the club that messed up and did not have entertainment on a Friday night. Wow! I guess the members don’t matter. Disappointed Member!
Onions to the city. With all the space at the mall, why can’t the special events be conducted out there. Closing McCullough Boulevard disrupts normal daily traffic.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
