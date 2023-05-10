Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person telling people to stay home instead of going out to eat. I went to the grocery store and paid a third of what I would pay for a meal at a restaurant. Restaurants are using whatever excuse they can to put profits over people.
Orchids to the pizza food truck in the parking lot of the old Octane building (Acoma and McCulloch). The Pizza King has excellent pizza and excellent service! Thank you for supporting our great city.
Orchids to Pamela Sue at Cost Cutters for cutting my hair and making me feel so pretty! I haven’t had a hair cut in 50 years; it’s always been long. Thank you from “the other” Pamela Sue!
Onions to the funeral home. I received inconsiderate, hurried, and transactional interactions, coupled with poor communication and a money-hungry operation, all while dealing with an extremely sorrowful time in my life.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Fire Department for their quick response, saving buildings and lives and being as courteous and respectful to people’s belongings as possible in the process. There are not enough words to thank you.
Orchids to Jason and Kyle for doing such an amazing job on our pool deck repairs. The deck turned out great and the color looks awesome around the pool. Just what we were wanting. Great job guys!
Orchids to Shawn and his team at Lamb Chevrolet in Prescott. Their professionalism, patience, customer service and product knowledge are greatly appreciated. The custom ordering of my new truck went smooth. You guys rock. Jim. K.
Onions to the Onion-giver complaining about the “beware of Trump voter” flag. Why not condemn all the vulgar and derogatory flags and not just focus on those that differ from your opinions?
