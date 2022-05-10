Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lakeside Physical Therapy. Thank you, especially, to Zack for his work in helping me restore my range of movement and feel so much healthier. So, thanks to all the physical therapists and their assistants for all of their help.
Orchids to the gentleman in Bashas’ last Wednesday morning who paid for my groceries when my credit card refused to cooperate. Your kindness is overwhelming. I can never thank you enough, you saved my day!
Onions to the demanding “Karen” who had a meltdown over dogs swimming in the Channel without a leash. Those dogs weren’t hurting anything or anyone and plenty of people were enjoying watching them splash around and have fun. They brought joy to all who was there until you came. Mind your own business.
Onions to the local home who clearly has a hoarder in residence. The front lawn, the driveway, the back yard, and even the garage is just so packed full of things that they must park on the street. I don’t know how people live like that. So much stuff they can’t even enjoy the lake view they have from their backyard. I feel so sorry for them I can’t even be mad.
Onions to eyeballing us. I know we are impressive, always clean, well-dressed and wearing shoes with socks. We bathed with soap, we smell good, and our feet are presentable. Our life is pure, our home is cool in summer and warm in winter. We have valid drivers licenses. It’s fun being us!
Orchids and a big old violet to our ability to giggle at those who seem to be infatuated with our lives. Your assumptions are idiocy. The laughter is usually about the same thing, you shame and gossip for enjoyment. Life can’t be found in a the bottom of all day drinking.
Orchids to the employees of Albertsons for returning my cane to me. I’m very grateful to have it back.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
