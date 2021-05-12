Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all my artistic kids for designing and spending five hours under the May sun, painting two murals that brought beautiful color not only to our desert but to two walls leading to the businesses of Havasu Hardware and Jerseys. This is what contributing to the community is all about!
Onions to the financial advisor for saying I need some kind of burial insurance. Must be a “kick back” in it for him. Why waste my good money when the county is required to give folks a decent burial? No sir, I’ll pass.
Orchids to Sara, Andrew and Cody at Albertsons and Officer Erhart and Vicky with LHCPD for their extreme kindness last week when I thought someone stole my wallet while shopping. Onions to me, I dropped it out of my purse before I even entered to store. Thank you to the lady who returned it that night.
Onions to the city for considering selling more property when we don’t know where we will get the water for these properties. Take a look at Lake Mead if you think there is enough water. Wise Up!
Orchids to Air Control for having an annual maintenance program, Orchids to me for getting it for my HVAC system. And orchids to Air Control for sending Jonathan for the semi-annual check-up. He found a perplexing situation, but found the parts needed to get the HVAC ready for the summer.
Orchids to Shelby in the City Development and Permitting Department for being so receptive. Responsive, informative and cheerful to this citizen’s inquiry about pending construction in my neighborhood. You are a standout, and represent the city at the highest level of professionalism. Thank you!
Onions to no pet policies for long-term rentals. And onions for no long-term rentals even being available. Three months of looking, two viewings, both fell through, now my whole family is homeless. This sucks.
Orchids to Mr. Bitterman at Oro Grande Classical Academy for caring for all the students and creating such a great school environment.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
