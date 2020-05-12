Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the young women in the grocery store. One said while laughing, “I decided to go ‘hoarding’ today rather than wait until Saturday.” I reported you both to the produce manager. Hopefully, he confiscated your hand baskets. Shame. You should know better!
Orchids to Patty Pilard for doing my grocery shopping this past month. I don’t know what I would do without you. Angels do walk among us and you’re one of them. Thank you so much. Carol.
Onions to boaters who are supposed to be social distancing. At Havasu Springs there were six boats tied off all together, so people could go boat to boat. I counted 32 people all together.
Orchids to Healthy Choice Chem-Dry for the excellent job they did cleaning my carpets! From first call, scheduling, then cleaning, everything ran smoothly. Many kudos to Josh for his labor and the stellar results! Happy customer.
Onions to complaining about cars parked in yards and weeds growing too high. We should be so lucky. Our south side street has a habitual problem. It’s so bad, a few of us keep a log book about the offensive behavior. Most is by seniors so turn the other cheek, and laugh, but keep a diary of the activity just in case it turns postal.
Orchids to One Summer Night and Havasu Classics car club members who cruised in their classics to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank and presented $1,879 and 1,223 pounds of food. Rich and Jan.
Onions to all the whiners who live in Havasu. I was very happy to hear that Sheriffs around the country who refuse to obey power hungry, unconstitutional mandates by loser governors on both sides. By the way, there is no law stating you have to wear a mask. Stop trying to tramp on my rights.
Orchids to Officer Joe of LHCPD. He came to my rescue on State Route 95 when it was 109 degrees outside. My car died in traffic. That ice cold bottle of water was a life saver. Stay safe out there!
